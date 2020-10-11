WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

WCAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCAGY opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

