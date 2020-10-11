United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $20.11 Average PT from Analysts

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.06 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $935.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 63,366 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

