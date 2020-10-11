Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

CFX stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

