Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.08.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.
CFX stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $39.30.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Colfax in the second quarter worth about $82,000.
About Colfax
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
