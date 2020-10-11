Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

