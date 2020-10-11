Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) has been assigned a C$43.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CVE:PRN opened at C$0.95 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synchrony Financial Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Synchrony Financial Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
WIRECARD AG/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
WIRECARD AG/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
United Natural Foods Inc Receives $20.11 Average PT from Analysts
United Natural Foods Inc Receives $20.11 Average PT from Analysts
Alstom PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Alstom PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Intersect ENT Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Intersect ENT Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Colfax Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Colfax Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report