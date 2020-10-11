Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) had its price target lifted by Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the company’s current price.

CVE GRN opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. Greenlane Rnwbl has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Get Greenlane Rnwbl alerts:

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenlane Rnwbl will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.