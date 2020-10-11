Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.88 ($58.68).

ALO opened at €40.74 ($47.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.67. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synchrony Financial Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Synchrony Financial Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
WIRECARD AG/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
WIRECARD AG/ADR Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
United Natural Foods Inc Receives $20.11 Average PT from Analysts
United Natural Foods Inc Receives $20.11 Average PT from Analysts
Alstom PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Alstom PT Set at €53.00 by Goldman Sachs Group
Intersect ENT Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Intersect ENT Inc Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
Colfax Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Colfax Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report