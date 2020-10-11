Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($48.24) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.88 ($58.68).

ALO opened at €40.74 ($47.93) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.67. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

