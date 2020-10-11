UBS Group Reiterates “€340.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($371.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €382.00 ($449.41) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €375.00 ($441.18) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €408.00 ($480.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €328.79 ($386.81).

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.