Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oct 11th, 2020

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,750 ($35.93).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,421 ($31.63) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,294 ($43.04). The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,428.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,170.75.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,302 ($30.08) per share, for a total transaction of £414.36 ($541.43).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

