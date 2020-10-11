Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.60 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.49 ($2.93).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Analyst Recommendations for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

