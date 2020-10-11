Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.44 ($6.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 376.80 ($4.92) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander a €2.60 Price Target
Barclays Analysts Give Banco Santander a €2.60 Price Target
Standard Chartered PLC Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Standard Chartered PLC Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Telefonica S.A. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Telefonica S.A. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Calibre Mining PT Raised to C$3.25
Calibre Mining PT Raised to C$3.25
Noble Midstream Partners LP Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Noble Midstream Partners LP Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Given a €2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Given a €2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report