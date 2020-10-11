Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.44 ($6.66).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 376.80 ($4.92) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 372.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

