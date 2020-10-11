Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$3.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 460.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CXB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The company has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.75.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

