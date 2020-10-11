Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.
NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
