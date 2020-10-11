Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

NBLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Noble Midstream Partners stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.