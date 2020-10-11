Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.15 ($2.53) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.11 ($2.48).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

