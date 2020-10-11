Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY opened at $32.52 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.