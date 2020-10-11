Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI opened at $99.62 on Friday. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,858,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.