Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.57 ($50.09).

SHL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €37.62 ($44.25) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.90 and a 200 day moving average of €40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.