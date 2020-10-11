Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. 140166 increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,359,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,600,619 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,007,000 after acquiring an additional 867,117 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $69.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

