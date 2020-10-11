FY2020 EPS Estimates for MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Boosted by Analyst

MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of MRI Interventions in a report released on Wednesday, October 7th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for MRI Interventions’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MRI Interventions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on MRI Interventions in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. MRI Interventions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.72.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

