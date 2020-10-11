FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.61). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIL. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.15.

Shares of GIL opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,200,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 743,176 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 728,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,051,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,066,000 after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

