Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.80

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.80 and last traded at $74.80, with a volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.81%.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,529,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tucows by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tucows by 41.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tucows during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tucows during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

