Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,908.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,908.82 ($51.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.01) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price target (up from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.07), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,929.44). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.25), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,492.23).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.62) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,446.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,132.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wizz Air Holdings PLC Receives GBX 3,908.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
Wizz Air Holdings PLC Receives GBX 3,908.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages
TELUS Co. Receives C$27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
TELUS Co. Receives C$27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts
AJ Bell Shares Gap Down to $419.50
AJ Bell Shares Gap Down to $419.50
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp
KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s FY2020 Earnings
KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s FY2020 Earnings
Hertsford Capital Shares Gap Down to $43.50
Hertsford Capital Shares Gap Down to $43.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report