Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,908.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,908.82 ($51.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,309 ($56.30) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.01) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,000 ($52.27) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,385 ($44.23) price target (up from GBX 3,255 ($42.53)) on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 75,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,755 ($49.07), for a total transaction of £2,816,250 ($3,679,929.44). Also, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.25), for a total value of £506,240 ($661,492.23).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.62) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($59.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,446.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,132.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

