TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

T stock opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$18.55 and a 1-year high of C$27.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.3366458 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

