AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Shares Gap Down to $419.50

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $419.50, but opened at $406.50. AJ Bell shares last traded at $411.00, with a volume of 83,251 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 438.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 396.08. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 49.34.

In other news, insider Leslie Michael Platts sold 177,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £437.77 ($572.02), for a total transaction of £77,518,122.75 ($101,291,157.39).

About AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

