FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

