KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries NV’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYB. Truist increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 19,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

