Hertsford Capital (LON:OTAQ) Shares Gap Down to $43.50

Shares of Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $42.00. Hertsford Capital shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 57.83.

Get Hertsford Capital alerts:

In other Hertsford Capital news, insider George Watt acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

OTAQ Group Ltd manufactures underwater electronic equipment for the aquaculture, fisheries, and renewable industry. OTAQ Group Ltd was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Lancaster, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertsford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertsford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.