Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Shares Gap Down to $710.00

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $710.00, but opened at $685.00. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C shares last traded at $709.00, with a volume of 8,608 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 712.86 ($9.31).

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 668.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 683.54.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

