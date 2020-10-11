Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Gap Down to $441.50

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $441.50, but opened at $426.00. Zotefoams shares last traded at $433.24, with a volume of 13,232 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 438.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.33. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.77.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zotefoams plc will post 1789.9999421 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.03 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider David Stirling sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28), for a total value of £222,200 ($290,343.66).

About Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

