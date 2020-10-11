AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) (LON:AVV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,256.11 ($55.61).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.07), for a total value of £2,952,980 ($3,858,591.40).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 4,738.91 ($61.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AVEVA Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,791.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,121.75.

AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

