FDM Group (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,050.00

FDM Group (Holdings) PLC (LON:FDM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,050.00, but opened at $1,016.00. FDM Group shares last traded at $1,056.00, with a volume of 15,282 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) price target on shares of FDM Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 894.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £206,000 ($269,175.49). Also, insider Peter Whiting sold 625 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 997 ($13.03), for a total value of £6,231.25 ($8,142.23). Insiders sold a total of 60,625 shares of company stock valued at $63,243,125 over the last quarter.

About FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

