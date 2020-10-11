Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) Shares Gap Down to $607.00

Shares of Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $607.00, but opened at $586.00. Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) shares last traded at $598.00, with a volume of 5,222 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 629.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 628.98.

About Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

