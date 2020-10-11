Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $520.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $520.00, but opened at $502.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 20,056 shares.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 500.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

