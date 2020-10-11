CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) Shares Gap Down to $94.40

Shares of CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.40, but opened at $91.00. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD shares last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 10,424 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.73.

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile (LON:CCPG)

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

