Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$154.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) received a C$154.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$116.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.36.

Shares of CNR opened at C$144.43 on Friday. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$139.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.13.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Jacques Ruest purchased 32,780 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$142.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,680,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,618 shares in the company, valued at C$33,217,660.58. Also, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 1,400 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.35, for a total transaction of C$182,490.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,745,265.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,680 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,372.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

