Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $98.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $98.00, but opened at $94.00. Springfield Properties shares last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 7,784 shares trading hands.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Springfield Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

About Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

