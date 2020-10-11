Head-To-Head Contrast: Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Nortech Systems (NYSE:NSYS)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Nortech Systems 0.61% 3.56% 1.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nortech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Nortech Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.39 $1.16 million N/A N/A Nortech Systems $116.33 million 0.11 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nortech Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Nortech Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.