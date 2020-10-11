JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$483.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$483.00 target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s previous close.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$401.00 to C$408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$347.00 to C$375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.
Shares of CP opened at C$412.11 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$412.52. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$395.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$352.92.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
