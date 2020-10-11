Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Shares Gap Down to $197.50

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $197.50, but opened at $190.00. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.