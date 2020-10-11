Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Sierra Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.11 million.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SMT stock opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million and a P/E ratio of 70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.58. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.89 and a one year high of C$3.67.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

