John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) Shares Gap Down to $123.80

John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) (LON:MNZS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.80, but opened at $119.20. John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) shares last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 245,550 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of John Menzies plc (MNZS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.36.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

