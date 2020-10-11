Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.58. Remote Monitored Systems shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 61,913,928 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

