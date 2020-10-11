Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.00. Bilby Plc (BILB.L) shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 78,348 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.97.

In other news, insider Sangita Shah purchased 111,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($26,133.52).

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

