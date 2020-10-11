Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Gap Down to $0.26

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.25. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 21,320,841 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

