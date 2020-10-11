Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$450.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$391.58.

Shares of CP opened at C$412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$412.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$395.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$352.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

