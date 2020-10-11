Scotiabank Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$450.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$398.00 to C$438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$391.58.
Shares of CP opened at C$412.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$252.00 and a one year high of C$412.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$395.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$352.92.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
