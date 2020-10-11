Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Shares Gap Down to $83.50

Destiny Pharma PLC (LON:DEST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.50, but opened at $80.00. Destiny Pharma shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 56,168 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.10.

Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.