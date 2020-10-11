Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,151,005 shares of company stock valued at $310,674,422. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $71.43 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,135.86 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RUN. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

