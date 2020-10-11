Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Gap Down to $657.50

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $657.50, but opened at $631.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $631.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 624.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Springfield Properties Shares Gap Down to $98.00
Springfield Properties Shares Gap Down to $98.00
Head-To-Head Contrast: Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Nortech Systems
Head-To-Head Contrast: Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Nortech Systems
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$483.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates C$483.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Gap Down to $197.50
Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Shares Gap Down to $197.50
Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Sierra Metals Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
John Menzies plc Shares Gap Down to $123.80
John Menzies plc Shares Gap Down to $123.80


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report