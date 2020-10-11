Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Gap Down to $657.50

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $657.50, but opened at $631.00. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at $631.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 624.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 million and a PE ratio of 33.95.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.