Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Gap Down to $386.60

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $386.60, but opened at $370.00. Trainline shares last traded at $366.19, with a volume of 476,850 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 517 ($6.76) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 402.40 ($5.26).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 381.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total transaction of £3,200,000 ($4,181,366.78).

About Trainline (LON:TRN)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

