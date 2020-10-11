Analyzing Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) & GEE Group (OTCMKTS:JOB)

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) and GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Pagegroup alerts:

Pagegroup has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEE Group has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pagegroup and GEE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagegroup $2.11 billion 0.79 $132.09 million $0.41 12.32 GEE Group $151.67 million 0.12 -$17.76 million N/A N/A

Pagegroup has higher revenue and earnings than GEE Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pagegroup and GEE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagegroup 1 5 0 0 1.83 GEE Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of GEE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of GEE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagegroup and GEE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A GEE Group -3.91% -105.16% -12.08%

Summary

Pagegroup beats GEE Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands. PageGroup plc also provides trading services. It serves actuarial, tax, and treasury; audit and consulting; banking and financial services; buying and merchandising; consultancy, and strategy and change; design and development; engineering and manufacturing; environment and energy; executive search; finance; health and social care, life sciences, and pharmaceutical; hospitality and leisure; human resources; insurance; legal; marketing; offshore; oil and gas, mining, and resources; procurement, supply chain, and logistics; property, construction, and facilities management; public sector and not-for-profit; retail; sales; secretarial and office support; and technology markets. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc. provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company provides medical data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It offers professional and commercial staffing services under the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting, and Triad; medical staffing services under the Scribe Solutions brand; and contract and direct hire professional staffing services under the Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, and SNI Certes brands. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to GEE Group, Inc. in July 2016. GEE Group, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.