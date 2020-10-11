Analyzing Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Jiayin Group (NYSE:JFIN)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Weidai and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 15.79%. Given Jiayin Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Weidai.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai 7.55% 7.93% 4.23% Jiayin Group 13.03% -25.44% 26.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weidai and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $482.27 million 0.14 $36.43 million $0.52 1.78 Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.48 $75.81 million $1.44 1.98

Jiayin Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weidai. Weidai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Weidai has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Weidai on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

